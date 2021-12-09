 Skip to main content

Why Tecnoglass Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) shares are trading lower after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company.

In the report, Hindenburg Research notes: "Our months-long investigation has included a review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. We have identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company’s reported financial results into question."

Traders and investors can read the full report from Hindenburg Research here.

Tecnoglass designs, manufactures, distributes and markets architectural glass and windows. The company's products portfolio includes tempered, laminated, insulating and Solar Control Low-E glass.

Tecnoglass has a 52-week high of $34.90 and a 52-week low of $5.48.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

