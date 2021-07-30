 Skip to main content

Why Viant Technology's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 30, 2021 9:57am   Comments
Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ: DSP) shares are trading higher by 13.9% at $18.20 Friday morning after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $30 price target. 

Viant Technology is an advertising software company. The software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. Through the technology, a marketer can easily buy ads on desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards.

Viant Technology has a 52-week high of $69.16 and a 52-week low of $14.46.

