Why Vaxart's Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced that it has shown, for the first time in clinical trials, that its oral tablet vaccine platform successfully boosted immune responses in subjects previously vaccinated with a Vaxart oral vaccine more than a year earlier.

"These results are very important because they support our belief that our oral tablet vaccines have the potential to be used repeatedly for indications that may require an annual boost, such as flu, COVID-19, or norovirus," said Andrei Floroiu, CEO of Vaxart.

The data came from Vaxart's 12-subject Phase 1b blinded study.

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing oral vaccines that are administered via tablet as opposed to injection.

Price Action: Vaxart has traded as high as $24.90 and as low as $3.50 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 12.20% at $9.21.