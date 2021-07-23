 Skip to main content

Why Clearfield Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 3:16pm   Comments
Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) shares are trading highe after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Clearfield reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 30 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $38.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

Clearfield mainly designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions for communications networks.

Clearfield provides a range of products including copper assemblies, cassettes, box enclosures, fiber connectors, frames, microduct, terminals, vaults, pedestal inserts, FieldSmart, WaveSmart and CraftSmart. The company has a global presence with the majority of the revenue derived from the United States.

Clearfield has a 52-week high of $43.64 and a 52-week low of $13.81.

