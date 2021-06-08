Why AgEagle's Stock Is Taking Off Today

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVS) is trading higher Tuesday morning after AgEagle's Measure partnered with Parrot.

What Happened: Measure, an AgEagle company, announced a partnership with Parrot to integrate the company's award-winning Ground Control software with Parrot’s drone platforms. The integration provides a solution for easily managing and scaling drone fleet operation workflows.

"We are delighted to be teaming with Parrot to empower enterprise customers with a fully integrated Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform that enables them to easily fly, track and manage in real-time their ANAFI drones used to address key operational objectives efficiently and safely," said Jesse Stepler, senior vice president of strategy and product at Measure.

Price Action: AgEagle has traded as high as $17.67 and as low as $1.14 over a 52-week period. It is down 4.33% year-to-date.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 6.97% at $6.14.