Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several bitcoin mining stocks such as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) are trading higher amid a bounce-back increase in the price of Bitcoin.

Marathon Digital Holdings focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines. The stock is trading approximately 4% higher at $22.60 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of 57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.41.

Riot Blockchain operates in a single segment of cryptocurrency mining. The stock is trading approximately 4% higher at $25.12 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of 79.50 and a 52-week low of $1.03.

Canaan is the manufacturer of digital blockchain computing equipment. The stock is trading approximately 2% higher at $8.70 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of 39.10 and a 52-week low of $1.76.