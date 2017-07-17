Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) were trading slightly higher Monday despite reports that the iPhone 8 will be shipped later than usual.

Apple normally releases its new iPhone devices in September, but this time around the launch will come just in time for the holiday season, according to Economic Daily News, a Chinese newspaper cited by DigiTimes. In addition, consumers may also need some luck on their hands as the first batch of delivery will consist of "small volumes."

The report highlighted the fact that Apple's manufacturers, Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron, haven't reached yield rates that are strong enough for mass production of the new iPhone.

In addition, production for a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch model are only expected to enter peak production levels in August which is one to two months later compared to past years. The reason for the delay may be due to a new OLED-version iPhone as prior iPhone devices consisted of LCD screens.

Investors are likely taking the report with a grain of salt since DigiTimes' track record on Apple's rumor was previously characterized as "somewhat sketchy."

The DigiTimes report also highlighted the fact that both Foxconn and Pegatron declined to comment on what they characterized as "market rumors."

