Trump Slams Joe Biden's 'Ridiculous' CAFE Standards, Says He Terminated 'Insane' EV Mandate: 'Ended The War On Internal Combustion…'

President Donald Trump has doubled down on his criticism of his predecessor Joe Biden's policies surrounding electric vehicles at the Detroit Economic Club, which resulted in an "EV mandate."

Ridiculous CAFE Standards

In an appearance at the event on Tuesday, Trump criticized the Biden-era Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards. "I terminated the insane EV mandate and ended the war on internal combustion engines," Trump said in his speech. He added that he "permanently stopped Joe Biden's ridiculous CAFE standards."

He then shared that the CAFE standards pose challenges to vehicle affordability, making it "impossible" to manufacture vehicles "affordably," slamming the norms as environmental norms that are "impossible to meet."

Trump's CAFE Norms

Trump announced late last year that his administration was rolling back the CAFE standards in the U.S., in a move that would drive affordability in the auto industry, as well as promote safety.

The move could benefit legacy automakers like General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F), Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) and more, with GM and Ford announcing that they were scaling back EV efforts. The move was also hailed by Transport Secretary Sean Duffy, as well as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Duffy had earlier said that Biden-era Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg had let vehicle inflation run wild with a "backdoor EV mandate" during Biden's time at the White House.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/ noamgalai