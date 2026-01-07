Iran's Abdanan And Malekshahi At Center Of Unrest As Reports Claim Street Takeovers, While State Media Says Situation Is Fully 'Normalized'

Conflicting accounts have emerged from Iran as activist groups claim protesters seized control of Abdanan and Malekshahi, while Iranian officials insist security forces have restored order.

Clashing Narratives From Protest Hotspots

Rights groups and exiled opposition organizations say large crowds poured into the streets of Abdanan and Malekshahi in Ilam province this week, chanting anti-government slogans, torching buildings and forcing security forces to retreat.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran said Abdanan was "effectively taken over by the people," claiming protesters celebrated openly as authorities cut electricity to contain unrest.

Videos obtained by BBC Persian showed crowds chanting "Death to the dictator" and fleeing tear gas, while other clips appeared to show fires and damaged buildings in Malekshahi.

Iranian Media Rejects Takeover Claims

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency rejected those accounts, reporting that a security officer was killed during clashes with "armed individuals" but that the situation was later "completely normalized."

Another agency, Mehr said a gathering in Abdanan initially took place under police supervision before a smaller group broke away and vandalized property, reported RIA Novosti, a major Russian state-owned news agency.

Deaths, Arrests And Hospital Raid Allegations

The Human Rights Activists News Agency reported at least 36 people killed nationwide in 10 days of protests, mostly demonstrators and more than 2,000 arrests, according to the BBC.

Amnesty International reportedly accused security forces of storming a hospital in Ilam where wounded protesters were being treated, calling it a violation of international law.

Iran has not released an official death toll and independent verification remains difficult.

Image via Shutterstock/ Checkin

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.