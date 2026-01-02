Iran Warns US Intervention Would Destabilize Region After Trump Threatens Action Over Protests: 'American People Must Know...'

In response to a warning from President Donald Trump, Iran has cautioned against potential U.S. intervention in the ongoing protests in the country.

Iran Blames Trump For Unrest

Trump took to his Truth Social on Friday to state that the U.S. would come to the aid of Iranian protesters if the Iranian government resorts to violence.

“If Iran shots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” wrote Trump.

Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, responded by warning on X that any U.S. interference in Iran’s internal affairs could lead to “destabilizing the entire region.”

Larijani also suggested that the U.S. president should consider the safety of American soldiers, and “American people must know” that it was Trump who “started this adventure.”

Iran Tensions Pressure Energy Market

The warning from Trump comes amid a nationwide shutdown in Iran due to escalating protests and a deepening political and economic crisis. The protests have led to violent confrontations, including the death of a member of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. According to Polymarket prediction, there is a 20% chance of regime fall in Iran before 2027.

Oil prices fell nearly 20% in 2025 amid oversupply and weak demand, but Iran's ongoing protests and internal unrest remain an overlooked geopolitical risk that could still disrupt global energy markets. When last checked, WTI Crude was trading 0.61% lower at $57.07 per barrel.

Last year, Iran became entangled in a major conflict with Israel, which later escalated to include U.S. strikes on the sanctioned country's nuclear facilities. Last week, Trump warned Iran of further strikes if it attempts to rebuild its nuclear capabilities.

Meanwhile, Iran’s economy has been severely affected by Western sanctions, leading the country to explore alternative means of trade. The country has reportedly been using cryptocurrency for advanced weapons trade to bypass these sanctions.

