Trump Threatens 'Worse Than Maduro' Military Action In Venezuela If Current Leader Doesn't Co-Operate, Hints At Colombia And Mexico Next

President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of a second military intervention in Venezuela and hinted at similar moves in Colombia and Mexico.

Trump Floats More Military Action Over Drugs

While speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Sunday, Trump warned that if the remaining members of the Venezuelan administration do not cooperate with his efforts to “fix” the country, the U.S. might consider further military action. “She will face a situation probably worse than Maduro,” said Trump, referring to Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who has taken over as interim leader on court orders following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

The U.S. president also mentioned Cuba, a close ally of Venezuela, saying it “looks like it’s ready to fall” without military intervention.

Referring to Colombian President Gustavo Petro as a “sick man” running cocaine mills and cocaine factories, Trump did not dismiss the idea of U.S. military action in the country if they do not reduce the flow of illicit drugs to the U.S. “Sounds good to me,” he replied when asked about potential strikes.

Meanwhile, Trump also sounded an alarm on Mexico while criticizing its “strong” drug cartels. “Mexico has to get their act together,” stated the President.

Oil Interests May Have Driven Maduro Ouster

Trump’s remarks have sparked concerns about the potential for further military interventions in Latin America. This comes after the U.S. carried out airstrikes in Venezuela, capturing Maduro and transporting him to a New York detention center to face federal charges of drug trafficking and collaborating with terrorist organizations.

Democratic leaders have criticized Trump’s military operation in Venezuela, calling it unconstitutional, reckless, and motivated by oil interests. On the other hand, tech billionaire Elon Musk praised Trump’s political victory over Venezuela, calling it a win for the world and a clear message to evil dictators everywhere.

Meanwhile, former U.S. envoy Richard Haass suggested that Trump’s decision to depose Maduro may be less about justice and more about securing access and potentially profits from Venezuela’s massive oil reserves.

