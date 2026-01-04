Elon Musk took on X to congratulate President Donald Trump, stating that his victory sends a clear message to ‘evil dictators’ worldwide.

On Saturday Musk expressed his views on President Trump’s recent political victory over Venezuela, and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

He said, “Congratulations, President Trump! This is a win for the world and a clear message to evil dictators everywhere.”

Musk’s post came as a response to a post by The White House, which showed Nicolas Maduro, the Venezuelan leader, on board the USS Iwo Jima.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Musk Says ‘America Will Collapse if White Population Becomes Minority. You Want To See the US Go Down?’

Musk’s congratulatory message to President Trump and his strong words against ‘evil dictators’ reflect his views on leadership and global peace.

While Musk’s political affiliations have been a topic of discussion in the past, this post clearly shows his support for President Trump’s administration and its stance against dictatorial regimes.

Read Next

Venezuela’s Vice President Targets Trump in Sharp Rebuke, Says ‘We Demand Proof Of Life’