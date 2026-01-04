Venezuela Aftermath: Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Soar Amid $17.3 Trillion Oil Price Shock

In the wake of the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces, the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and crypto market has seen a significant uptick.

The market is bracing for a potential oil price shock, which could have profound implications for the U.S. dollar in 2026.

As per the report by Forbes, the Bitcoin’s price has experienced a near 5% increase over the past three days, exceeding $90,000 per Bitcoin. The broader crypto market has gained about $100 billion as traders speculate on the potential economic fallout of the U.S. intervention in Venezuela.

President Donald Trump has committed to “run the country” until a “judicious transition” can be achieved. His media company has also teased a crypto surprise, leading analysts to prepare for a $17.3 trillion oil price shock that could impact the Bitcoin and crypto market.

In the aftermath of the U.S. military action in Venezuela, Trump unveiled plans to seize control of Venezuela’s extensive oil reserves and to encourage U.S. companies to invest billions in the country’s oil sector. Analysts believe this could result in a substantial decrease in oil prices, which could be advantageous for Bitcoin.

"U.S. oil prices should be sub $50 a barrel by Monday opening," equity fund manager Grant Cardone told the outlet.

Analysts suggest that this could lead to lower inflation rates in the U.S. and worldwide, potentially providing a boost for Bitcoin.

The arrest of Maduro and the subsequent U.S. intervention in Venezuela could have far-reaching implications for the global economy.

The potential oil price shock, estimated at $17.3 trillion, could destabilize the U.S. dollar and create a favorable environment for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The market’s reaction, with Bitcoin’s price surpassing $90,000 and the wider crypto market adding approximately $100 billion, underscores the potential impact of these geopolitical events on the crypto market.

The situation continues to evolve, with traders and analysts closely monitoring the developments.

