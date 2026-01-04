Venezuela Aftermath: 'Armed Groups Roaming the Cities,' People Are 'Very Scared'

Venezuela is witnessing widespread unrest following the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro. The country is in turmoil as Maduro’s supporters have taken to the streets, causing citizens to take refuge in their homes.

The Venezuela’s streets are teeming with armed supporters of Maduro, demanding his release. This has instilled a sense of fear among the residents, who are now confined to their homes, stepping out only for essential supplies.

While Maduro’s capture has brought a sigh of relief to some, the situation remains volatile with armed factions freely roaming the cities. Caracas, the capital city, has been subjected to airstrikes, disrupting public services.

The few operational supermarkets are witnessing long queues as residents fear a return to the previous state of shortages and social unrest.

"The nightmare isn't over yet. The figurehead is gone. But his supporters are still here," The New York Post quoted one man living in Valencia saying. "I'm afraid that if I say anything and give my name, I'll be arrested. People are very scared. "

"There are still armed groups roaming the cities; we are all worried they will come to steal food, supplies, and intimidate us. Anyone who doesn't feel joy right now has a black soul,” he further said.

Amidst this chaos, the media is under strict control, making it difficult to get accurate information about the ongoing situation. The country is on tenterhooks, awaiting further developments. The arrest of Maduro, while providing a glimmer of hope for some, has also escalated tensions, leading to widespread unrest.

The current situation underscores the deep divisions within the country and the challenges that lie ahead in restoring peace and stability.

