Zohran Mamdani Defends Lillian Bonsignore FDNY Appointment, Cites 30 Years Of EMS Experience Amid Elon Musk Criticism

Zohran Mamdani defended his appointment of Lillian Bonsignore as New York City's new FDNY commissioner, drawing criticism from Elon Musk over her lack of traditional firefighting experience.

Bonsignore's EMS Experience Cited As Key Qualification

On Saturday, Mamdani announced Bonsignore's appointment on X, emphasizing her decades-long career in Emergency Medical Services.

"Experience does matter, which is why I appointed the person who spent more than 30 years at EMS. You know, the workforce that addresses at least 70% of all calls coming into FDNY?" he wrote, highlighting her leadership credentials.

Musk Sparks Debate Over FDNY Leadership

The appointment immediately drew criticism from Musk, who tweeted, "People will die because of this. Proven experience matters when lives are at stake."

Chief Nerd reported that Bonsignore, who has never served as a firefighter, will become the first openly gay FDNY commissioner, marking a historic milestone for the department.

Mamdani defended the decision, pointing to her EMS background as critical to managing the department's largest operational unit.

Debate Sparks Over FDNY Leadership Choice

White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks reacted to Bonsignore's appointment on X with a brief, cautionary comment: "Pray for NYC," signaling concern about the leadership change.

Retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari noted that previous FDNY Fire Commissioners and the current NYPD Commissioner had no operational experience.

He added that Lillian Bonsignore brings 30 years of FDNY EMS experience, emphasizing that the majority of FDNY calls are EMS-related and that her background is directly relevant to managing the department.

