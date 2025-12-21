Trump Slams 'Stone Cold Liberal' Marjorie Taylor Greene

President Donald Trump publicly criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) again at a rally, just days before she is set to leave Congress.

What Happened: On Friday, Trump used his platform at a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina to lambast Greene.

According to the report, he labeled her a “stone cold liberal” and “highly neurotic”, claiming that their relationship soured due to his lack of communication with Greene.

“I've got a family, I've got to talk to my family too. You can't call a president every single day and when the president doesn't call you back, she goes around saying, ‘He doesn't call me back.' I said, ‘Marjorie, I just can't call you back, I'm sorry.' And I wouldn't call her back and she goes onto a rant, ‘He won't call me back anymore,” Trump said during the rally.

Greene had previously announced her resignation from Congress amidst escalating tensions with party leadership.

Her criticism of Republicans on issues such as affordability, healthcare, and the Epstein Files has grown. She stated her decision to resign was to evade a “hateful primary” from Trump.

Trump continued his tirade against Greene, dubbing her “Marjorie Traitor Brown” and accusing her of being a frequent face on CNN.

He dismissed claims of her bravery for leaving Congress and hinted at endorsing a candidate who could outperform her in polls.

"What the hell happened to her? She must have been a stone cold liberal, she's on CNN now all the time. Can you believe it? And it was only because I couldn't call her back," Trump added.

"Then they talk about how brave she is. No, brave would be to stay and, you know, it's one of those things," he said.

Why It Matters: Greene’s departure from Congress comes at a time of increasing divisions within the Republican party. Her criticism of party leaders and policies has been a source of controversy.

Trump’s public criticism of Greene, a once staunch ally, underscores the shifting alliances and internal strife within the party.

