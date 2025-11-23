Hours After Marjorie Taylor Greene's Public Rebuke, Trump Responds With Restraint: 'She's A Nice Person'

President Donald Trump has changed his perspective on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after her unexpected resignation from Congress.

What Happened: Last week, Greene declared her resignation from Congress, effective from January 5, 2026, through a video statement where she compared Trump to a domestic abuser. This announcement left the political sphere in shock.

Trump initially responded to the news by stating that he considered it to be “great news for the country.” He later posted a message on Truth Social, containing several derogatory remarks about Greene.

However, Trump’s attitude took a turn when he was questioned about Greene while on his way to board Marine One on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Fox News, He conveyed to the reporters that although he disagreed with Greene’s philosophy, he believed that “she’s a nice person.”

“I just disagreed with her philosophy. She started backing perhaps the worst Republican congressman in our history, you know, stupid person named Massie. And, I said go your own way. And once I left her she resigned because he wouldn't have. She would never have survived a primary. But I think she's a nice person,” Trump said.

Why It Matters: Trump’s sudden change in tone towards Greene is noteworthy, considering his initial reaction to her resignation.

His shift in attitude might be indicative of the complex dynamics within the Republican Party. Greene’s unexpected resignation and her comparison of Trump to a domestic abuser have added a new layer to this complexity.

Trump’s latest comment about Greene being a “nice person” despite their philosophical differences could be seen as an attempt to maintain unity within the party.

However, the implications of this shift in attitude and its impact on the party’s future remain to be seen.

