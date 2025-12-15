In a recent interview, President Donald Trump expressed uncertainty about the Republican Party’s chances in the upcoming midterm elections, citing the unpredictability of the results of his economic policies.

Trump Puzzled by Midterm Trends

Trump voiced concerns about the potential impact of his economic policies on the Republican Party’s performance in the 2026 midterm elections during an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

Despite his efforts to attract multibillion-dollar investments to the U.S., Trump was uncertain if this would translate into electoral gains for the GOP.

“I can't tell you,” said Trump, reflecting on whether Republicans would lose the House in November, adding that he didn't know when all of that money would kick in. He attributed the uncertainty to the delayed effects of the investments.

Trump said that he believed prices would be in good shape by the time discussions turn to the election in a few months, while blaming inflation on the Democrats.

Trump also noted that only two presidents since World War II, Bill Clinton in 1998 and George W. Bush in 2002, saw their party gain House seats in a midterm. He expressed confusion over this trend, saying even the ones with “successful presidency” faced losses.

The president said that he had created the greatest economy in history, but that it might “take people a while” to figure all these things out. He said that he could not tell how that was going to “equate to the voter,” and that all he could do was do his job.

Economic Sentiment Clouds Midterms

Trump’s uncertainty about the GOP’s midterm prospects is a significant departure from his earlier confidence. In a November prediction, Trump had confidently anticipated a Republican triumph by “record numbers” in the 2026 midterms, despite public skepticism about his economic management.

Trump’s economic policies have been a point of contention, with voters expressing concerns about rising prices despite his claims that inflation is “essentially gone.” His uncertainty about the electoral impact of his economic policies raises questions about the GOP’s strategy for the upcoming midterms.

Recently, Zohran Mamdani won NYC's mayoral race, campaigning on free childcare, faster buses, city-run grocery stores, and a rent freeze, while Democratic winners Abigail Spanberger for Virginia and Mikie Sherrill for New Jersey focused on economic prosperity and affordability.

At the same time, Republican Matt Van Epps' win over Democrat Aftyn Behn in Tennessee's 7th District special election by a narrow margin has worried some Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Numbers Give Mixed Signal

That being said, the U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $52.8 billion in September, the smallest since June 2020, improving sharply from August and coming in well below expectations.

U.S. job openings rose to a five-month high in October, led by healthcare and retail, but slower hiring signaled a cooling labor market.

