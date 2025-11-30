Trump Predicts 2026 GOP Triumph: 'We Should Win the Midterm Elections in RECORD NUMBERS'

President Donald Trump has confidently predicted a Republican triumph in next year’s midterm elections.

What Happened: Trump says Republicans will achieve an unprecedented victory in the upcoming midterms, despite recent surveys suggesting public distrust in his economic management.

Trump has been proactively addressing affordability issues, asserting that worries over prices are a “con job”. In a Saturday post on Truth Social, he boasted about his success in lowering drug prices, claiming, “DRUG PRICES ARE FALLING AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, 500%, 600%, 700%, and more.”

However, these assertions have been disputed by several fact-checking organizations, highlighting that this is not how percentages function. Regardless of the criticism, Trump has persistently reiterated these claims.

“If this story is properly told, we should win the Midterm Elections in RECORD NUMBERS. I AM THE AFFORDABILITY PRESIDENT. TALK LOUDLY AND PROUDLY!” he continued.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Trump maintained an active presence on social media, making a series of contentious posts, including a criticism of a notable Democrat and a brag about his unpopular tariff policy.

Why It Matters: The upcoming midterm elections are a crucial point for the Trump administration, with the potential to shift the balance of power in Congress. The President’s controversial statements and claims, especially those related to economic issues, could significantly impact voter sentiment.

His repeated assertions about falling drug prices, despite fact-checking rebuttals, may influence public perception of his administration’s success in this area.

Furthermore, his active and contentious social media presence continues to be a point of discussion and could sway public opinion in the lead-up to the elections.

