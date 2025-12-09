Trump Says The Economy Is 'A+++++' — Voters, However, Are Giving It A Straight-Up F

A new approval rating for President Donald Trump shows voters remain concerned about higher prices and affordability.

Trump's Approval Rating

President Trump recently said that inflation is essentially gone, but voters across the country are feeling higher prices across several sectors and everyday items could have other thoughts.

A new Morning Consult poll shows Trump with a 45% approval rating, the same rating he has received for three straight weeks.

Trump's disapproval rating in the poll stands at 52%, the same rating for three straight weeks.

This means Trump has a net approval rating of -7, with more voters disapproving of him than approving of him. A 45% approval rating and -7 net approval would equal an "F" if scored using the school grading system of a passing grade being 60%.

Trump was recently asked what grade he would give the economy. The president told Politico that he would give the economy an "A+" and followed his response up by saying he would give it an "A+++++."

Voters disagree.

The Morning Consult poll showed that 71% of voters say Trump should make reduction of consumer prices a "top priority." Only 46% say Trump is making the reduction of consumer prices a top priority, a failing grade.

Economy Grades

Items like inflation, consumer prices and tariffs remain top concerns for many voters across the country.

Trump has labeled affordability as a Democrat hoax, but polls show otherwise, with consumer prices labeled as a top priority.

The poll also found that voters are more likely to trust congressional Democrats to handle the economy compared to congressional Republicans, which could suggest voters wanting a change in office or for more Congress members to oppose some of Trump's economic policies.

Voters have soured on Trump's handling of trade policy, with voters now two percentage points less likely to approve than disapprove of the president's trade policies. This comes after that score had been improving in recent weeks.

Stock prices remain high in 2025, which has been one of the items Trump and the White House administration have used to justify a strong economy.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, is up 16.8% year-to-date in 2025. The ETF trades near all-time highs.

If the year was over today, the +16.8% would trail recent years and rank sixth best of the past 10 years. So while record highs happened in 2025 for the S&P 500, the gains for the index haven't been as strong as in recent years.

