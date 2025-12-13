Trump Recounts Story Involving Wife of Congressman Who Was Shot, Says 'I Know Many Wives Who Would Not Even Be Crying'

Last week at the White House Congressional Ball, President Donald Trump brought up the 2017 shooting incident involving then-House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, lauding his bravery and the emotional fortitude of his wife, Jennifer Scalise.

What Happened: Trump revisited the event where Scalise was targeted by a left-wing activist during a GOP congressional baseball team practice. The President commended Scalise’s courage and his wife’s emotional strength.

Trump, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, remarked, “I always say he’s got great courage because he got hit real hard.”

He further narrated the emotional state of Jennifer Scalise at the hospital, saying, “I found out that night, you have a wife that loves you dearly. I know many wives who would not even be crying. Your wife was absolutely a mess. She was crying. She was inconsolable, Steve.”

Trump also underscored Scalise’s recovery, noting his participation in the congressional baseball game just four months post the incident. The President referred to Scalise’s survival as a “miracle.”

This isn’t the first instance of Trump narrating this story. He also recounted the incident during his Fourth of July speech, where he once again praised Scalise’s resilience and recovery.

The President’s repeated narration of this incident underscores his admiration for Scalise’s resilience and his wife’s emotional strength. It also highlights the dangers faced by public figures and the courage required to overcome such adversities.

Image: Shutterstock/Maxim Elramsisy