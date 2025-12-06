Trump Debuts Hard-Line National Security Strategy To Secure US Power At Home And Abroad

The White House on Thursday unveiled a 33-page National Security Strategy, highlighting the areas President Donald Trump is prioritizing to keep America strong and globally dominant.

The plan sets ambitious economic goals, aiming to grow the U.S. economy from $30 trillion in 2025 to $40 trillion in the 2030s, while reinforcing America's military power, technological leadership, and overall national security.

Trump Corollary To Monroe Doctrine

The strategy asserts a Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine for the Western Hemisphere, indicating a more assertive, transactional U.S. approach that emphasizes America-first policies in dealing with regional and global actors, protects strategic and economic influence, and prioritizes national interests.

According to the document, the administration wants to make sure the Hemisphere is stable enough to stop mass migration, secure government cooperation against cartels and narco-terrorists, prevent hostile foreign incursion or ownership of important assets, support vital supply chains, and guarantee ongoing access to important strategic locations.

See Also: Trump Sons’ New America SPAC Rallies 4.7% In $300 Million Debut

Manufacturing Independence Priority

Under Secretary of State Jacob Helberg described the strategy, stating: “As Alexander Hamilton argued in our republic’s earliest days, the United States must never be dependent on any outside power for core components—from raw materials to parts to finished products—necessary to the nation’s defense or economy. The future belongs to makers.”

The document mentions the tariffs imposed by the administration to bring critical industries back home and unleash American energy production. The strategy’s focus on eliminating dependence on outside powers aligns with the Select Committee on Strategic Competition’s warning that China’s critical minerals dominance poses an urgent national security threat.

Indo-Pacific, Supply Chain Security

The document adds that the strategy is meant to stop foreign actors from harming the U.S. economy while keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open, protecting freedom of navigation in vital sea routes, and ensuring secure supply chains and access to critical materials.

NATO Defense Spending Target Raised

The document also reports that NATO countries agreed to increase defense spending from 2% to 5% of their gross domestic product.

It says the administration aims to help allies protect Europe's freedom and security while renewing Europe's civilizational confidence and Western identity.

Technology Standards Leadership

The newly announced strategy also seeks to guarantee that American technology and standards, particularly in AI, biotech, and quantum computing, propel the world forward. According to the document, in order to guarantee future generations’ prosperity, competitive edge, and military supremacy, the United States is investing in emerging technologies and basic science.

Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, previously warned that the $38 trillion national debt threatens national security.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.