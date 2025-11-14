Pentagon Launches Military Operation Against Narco-Terrorists Amid European Criticism

In a post on social media platform X on Thursday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth revealed Operation Southern Spear, a military operation aimed at narco-terrorists in the Western Hemisphere.

The mission, led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and U.S. Southern Command, aims to "remove narco-terrorists from our hemisphere" and protect the homeland from drugs, Hegseth said.

European Allies Voice Legal Concerns

During a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Niagara, Canada, Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the U.S. Caribbean strikes, while French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot criticized them as a violation of international law and a threat to France's regional territories.

See Also: US Offered To Help India In Red Fort Terrorist Attack Investigation, Says Marco Rubio

Military Strikes Target Drug Vessels

The U.S. military has carried out at least 19 strikes against suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific, killing 76 people. Most operations, conducted by drones launched from naval ships, accounted for roughly 62 deaths this year. The Department of Justice has authorized the continuation of these strikes despite a 60-day restriction on unauthorized deployments.

In September, President Donald Trump defended a strike that killed 11 members of Tren de Aragua, a violent Venezuelan criminal organization designated as a foreign terrorist group, who were transporting narcotics in international waters.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.