As Families Struggle With Taxes, Bills And Basics, Whoopi Goldberg Says She Tries To Answer Santa Letters Because 'Everybody Needs A Little Help'

A quiet holiday gesture has become a bright spot for children writing to Santa. Each Christmas, letters addressed to Santa are answered through a post office program — a tradition "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg described recently on the show's companion podcast "Behind the Table."

Goldberg said the effort offers comfort at a time when many families feel stretched. She told host Brian Teta that the tradition aligns with her focus on giving. Both the podcast and "The View" broadcast marked her birthday and highlighted charities she supports, all on the same day.

"I just feel like everybody needs a little help," Goldberg said. "It's why I try to do Santa at the post office. I try to get letters and we try to answer kids' letters to Santa."

Birthday Episode Spotlights Charities

"The View" listed several organizations connected to Goldberg's long-running interests.

The show highlighted One Simple Wish, which supports foster children; The Heifer Project International, which works on food security; and God's Love We Deliver, which provides meals to people affected by HIV/AIDS. These groups aligned with the areas of need Goldberg discussed earlier on the "Behind the Table" podcast.

"A lot of people aren't getting what they need," Goldberg told Teta, adding that the pressure makes it harder for families to hold on to even small amounts of money.

Rising Costs Shape Daily Decisions

Later in the podcast, Goldberg said saving has become more difficult for many households. "People used to actually have savings," she said. "And people can't hold onto their savings because every time you turn around, somebody's hand is out."

"The View" birthday episode went on without co-host Joy Behar, who missed the show because of a broken toe and sent Goldberg a birthday lasagna in her place.

Image: Shutterstock