US Snubs South Africa For 2026 G20, Adds Poland — 'We'll Take A Commercial Break,' Says South Africa

Secretary of State Marco Rubio formally confirmed on Wednesday that the United States will not invite South Africa to participate in the 2026 G20 Miami summit during its presidency, while adding Poland as a new participant.

Poland secured a spot in the 2026 G20 after entering the world's top 20 economies.

President Donald Trump previously announced the exclusion of South Africa in November, stating the US did not attend South Africa’s 2025 G20 summit.

Diplomatic Rupture

Marco Rubio accused South Africa in an X post of pushing a ‘radical agenda' focused on climate change and diversity, justifying its exclusion from the 2026 U.S.-hosted G20.

South Africa is a founding member of the G20.

The official statement from the U.S. Department of State said South Africa's economy has stagnated under a regulatory regime driven by racial policies, leaving it outside the world's 20 largest industrialized economies.

Last week, the U.S. president also announced that all payments and subsidies to South Africa would be immediately suspended.

South Africa Responds

In response to U.S. criticism, South African presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya reposted an X post shared by an economist.

In a separate post, Magwenya stated the country would “take a commercial break” from G20 participation, acknowledging the UK’s 2027 presidency as the next engagement opportunity.

New Economic Framework

The 2026 Miami summit, set for December at Trump National Doral Golf Club, will focus on three main priorities: cutting red tape, ensuring affordable energy supply chains, and promoting innovation in artificial intelligence.

The summit coincides with America’s 250th anniversary.

