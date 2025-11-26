'Look Forward To Meeting Zelenskyy, Putin Soon,' Trump Says: Ukraine's President Says 'Much Depends On The United States'

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared that he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin only after a peace agreement had been reached or was close to being finalized.

“I look forward to hopefully meeting with President Zelenskyy and President Putin soon, but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Zelenskyy Reviews Geneva Framework

In a post on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said his negotiating team worked on the U.S.-prepared document.

He wrote, “The principles in this document can be developed into deeper agreements,” and added that he expects to continue working with Trump, noting, “Much depends on the United States because Russia takes America’s strength most seriously.”

Envoys Dispatched To Capitals

According to Trump’s post, the U.S. president has also directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll to meet Ukrainian officials as negotiations advance.

The U.S.-authored 28-point peace plan was approaching its initial Thanksgiving deadline on Thursday, though Trump has backed away from that timeframe, according to Reuters.

Few Points Remain

President Trump said the peace plan has only minor disagreements remaining after input from both nations, though last week he stated the administration’s peace proposal is not his final offer.

Earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had also described the proposal in similar terms.

Trump also cited 25,000 soldier deaths that occurred last month.

Leadership Coordination

Trump said he will receive progress briefings alongside Vice President JD Vance, Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

