Nancy Pelosi Says Trump's 'Reckless Agenda' Has Made Thanksgiving Dinner More Expensive By 10%: 'Shameful...'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) criticized President Donald Trump and Republicans, saying their policies have driven up the cost of Thanksgiving dinner while average families struggle to make ends meet.

Pelosi Highlights Rising Thanksgiving Costs Amid GOP Policies

In a post on X on Tuesday, Pelosi wrote, "Donald Trump and Republicans promised to lower costs. Instead, their reckless agenda made Thanksgiving dinner 10% more expensive than last year."

Trump's Luxury Spending Contrasted With Family Struggles

She continued, "It's shameful that Trump is building his fancy ballroom while working families struggle to afford a basic meal during the holidays."

Pelosi's remarks illustrate the contrast between rising consumer prices and Trump's personal expenditures.

Democrats Blame Trump For Holiday Price Spikes

Democratic lawmakers intensified their criticism of President Trump ahead of Thanksgiving, blaming his tariffs and economic decisions for driving up food prices and straining families.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned that grocery costs are at "record highs," food banks are overwhelmed and GOP-backed SNAP cuts could take food away from millions.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said Americans are paying more because Trump "spent the year tariffing our food."

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) added that turkey prices alone are up 36% and accused Trump, "the richest president in history," of fighting in court to remove people from food stamps while families struggle to afford holiday meals.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) pointed to steep price increases, including turkeys up 40%, sweet potatoes up 37% and beef up 10% and urged Trump to address the rising costs.

Republicans Promote Lower Thanksgiving Costs, Credit Trump Policies

Trump administration officials said economic conditions were improving ahead of Thanksgiving, pointing to lower household expenses under Trump's policies.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted stronger home sales, declining gas prices and expected drops in health care costs, saying Thanksgiving dinner would be the "lowest cost in four years," with turkey prices down 16%.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted falling gas and rental prices and said Trump was pursuing a "golden age of transportation."

Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt (R-N.H.) added that the holiday would be more affordable overall, citing 2021-level gas prices, a 5% decline in Thanksgiving meal costs and a 16% drop in turkey prices, along with potential boosts to middle-class tax refunds next year.

