Marco Rubio Says US-Authored Peace Proposal Offers Framework For Negotiations, Is Based On Inputs From Russia, Ukraine

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on X that the peace proposal was authored by the U.S. and is being offered as a framework for ongoing negotiations, based on input from the Russian side and prior input from Ukraine.

The peace proposal was presented to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday in Kyiv as a framework for continuing talks, incorporating input from Russia and earlier feedback from Ukraine, Rubio wrote.

Later on Saturday, President Donald Trump declared that the offer, which has drawn reactions from across Europe and the U.S., was not final.

Concessions Required

In a post on Thursday, Rubio stated that a thorough discussion of realistic and serious ideas is necessary to put an end to the war.

Though Secretary of State Rubio has accepted that achieving a durable peace will require both sides to agree to difficult but necessary concessions.

Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff are scheduled to meet with a Ukrainian delegation in Geneva.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.