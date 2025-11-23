Mamdani Says He 'Continues To Believe' Everything He'd Said Earlier About Trump Despite 'Very Productive' Meeting

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said he stands by calling President Donald Trump a "fascist," even as he praised their White House meeting as productive and focused on affordability.

Mamdani Repeats ‘Fascist’ Label

In an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," host Kristen Welker pointed to Friday's joint press conference, where a reporter asked Mamdani if he still believed Trump is a fascist. Welker said Mamdani started to respond but Trump cut in, telling him, "That's OK. You can just say yes. It's easier than explaining it." Welker then asked, "So, Mr. Mayor-elect, just to be very clear, do you think that President Trump is a fascist?"

Mamdani defended his answer. "And after President Trump said that, I said, ‘Yes,'" he said. "That's something that I've said in the past. I say it today." He added that he still hopes for a workable relationship with the Republican president.

Affordability Agenda Shared Despite Sharp Political Divide

Mamdani said their Oval Office conversation aired disagreements but also a shared view that New Yorkers face an affordability crisis, led by housing and child care costs. He said he went to Washington to deliver results, not to stage a political showdown.

Welker also asked whether Mamdani still sees Trump as a threat to democracy. Mamdani replied, "Everything that I've said in the past, I continue to believe," while stressing that he entered the meeting to "deliver for New Yorkers."

Trump Praises Mayor-Elect, Softens Funding Threats

Trump offered praise after the meeting, calling it "really good, very productive," and congratulating Mamdani for running "an incredible race against a lot of smart people." He later posted on Truth Social, stating, "It was a Great Honor meeting Zohran Mamdani, the new Mayor of New York City!"

During the campaign, Trump endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and threatened to cut aid. Asked about that threat last Friday, Trump said he expects "to be helping him, not hurting him."

