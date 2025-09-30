Trump Says Zohran Mamdani Is Going To Have 'Problems' With Washington Because He Needs Money From Him, Sanders Calls It Extortion

President Donald Trump escalated the New York City mayoral race by suggesting he could block federal funding if progressive candidate Zohran Mamdani (D-N.Y.) is elected, drawing swift condemnation from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Trump Labels Mamdani A ‘Communist’ And Threatens Federal Funding

On Monday, Trump posted on Truth Social, calling Mamdani a "self-proclaimed New York City Communist" and warning, "He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City.”

“Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won't be getting any of it, so what's the point of voting for him?"

Trump added, "This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that's guaranteed!"

Bernie Sanders Condemns Trump's Threat As Extortion Against NYC

Sanders responded on X, saying, "Trump wants to withhold money from New York City if Zohran Mamdani wins. Really?"

He added, "Because nothing says ‘law and order' like the President extorting his own city if they don't vote how he wants."

Sanders' statement frames Trump's remarks as a direct attack on democratic norms and federal fairness.

Mamdani Rejects ‘Communist’ Label, Calls Trump's Attacks A Sign Of Political Anxiety

Mamdani rejected President Trump's label of him as a "communist."

During a Monday interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, Mamdani was shown a compilation of clips of President Trump repeatedly calling him a "communist." Burnett asked directly, "Are you?"

"No. I'm a democratic socialist," Mamdani replied. "I've said that time and again."

He criticized Trump for ignoring his true political identity, saying it reflects the growing appeal of his message across the five boroughs, with an emphasis on dignity for all New Yorkers.

Mamdani also suggested Trump is experiencing the "stages of grief" over the possibility of a democratic socialist winning the mayoral race.

Mamdani said, "First, it's denial that this could ever take place. Now it's acceptance, and still, through it all, he is looking to use every tool at his disposal to help Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) become the next mayor of this city."

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Drops Re-Election Bid

On Sunday, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced he would not continue his re-election campaign, citing political and media pressures that undermined his ability to run.

In a heartfelt message and video, he reflected on his journey from Queens to City Hall and highlighted key achievements in housing, crime, education, and economic development.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman commended Adams for his years of service and decision to step aside, and urged political rival Curtis Sliwa to follow Adams's example for the good of the city.

President Trump welcomed Adams's exit, saying it "gives Cuomo a much better chance" and "I do welcome it."

Trump had previously suggested that Adams and Sliwa withdraw from the race, warning of the consequences if progressive candidate Mamdani won.

