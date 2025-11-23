DOGE Disbands 8 Months Before Expiration Date: 'Office Doesn't Exist,' Says Trump's OPM Director

The Department of Government Efficiency, originally an Elon Musk-backed effort to shrink the federal government, has disbanded with about eight months left on its charter, ending an initiative billed as a flagship of President Donald Trump's cost-cutting agenda.

Kupor Says DOGE Gone, OPM Takes Over

Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor told Reuters the unit is gone. "That doesn't exist," he said, adding DOGE, pseudonymous with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), is no longer a "centralized entity." Kupor said OPM has absorbed many of DOGE's duties. Notably, Musk often posted on social media about the cryptocurrency with the Shiba Inu mascot.

Kupor wrote on X on Sunday that DOGE's approach and principles will live on across agencies, through deregulation, rooting out fraud and waste, remaking the federal workforce and elevating efficiency, even without a single command post.

Headcount Numbers Beat Target, Veterans Move On

In a Friday OPM blog post, Kupor stated that the government hired approximately 68,000 workers this year, while roughly 317,000 left, exceeding Trump's previous goal of four departures per hire. He added that "there are no prescribed reductions in headcount."

DOGE alumni have gone on to other jobs, including at the State Department, the White House budget office, Health and Human Services, and the Office of Naval Research, Reuters reported. Airbnb cofounder Joe Gebbia, who was among DOGE’s formative members now heads Trump's National Design Studio, where he is helping redesign federal websites.

Musk's Chainsaw Pitch Fades Amid Savings Doubts

Economist Justin Wolfers reacted to the news online on Sunday, stating, "DOGE failed. And DOGE is dead. So I guess government can be responsive after all."

DOGE launched in January with Elon Musk promising $2 trillion in savings. At CPAC in February, he hoisted a chainsaw as a symbol of cutting bureaucracy. Musk later split with Trump in June over the president's tax-and-spending bill.

He has since reappeared around the president, joining Trump at Charlie Kirk's September memorial service and attending a White House dinner this month for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

DOGE's website still claims about $214 billion in savings, although a Politico review found the numbers inflated by counting maximum possible contract values and not actual spending reductions.

