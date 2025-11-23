Supreme Court Grants Stay On Texas Congressional Map, AG Ken Paxton Says

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on X that the Supreme Court had issued an administrative stay, temporarily suspending a lower court’s injunction regarding the state’s recently redrawn congressional map.

The stay comes after Paxton filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, following a three-judge district court panel's preliminary injunction against the map earlier this week.

Map Passed in August Despite Opposition

The Texas Legislature approved the congressional boundaries in August, with Governor Greg Abbott signing the measure into law. The redistricting plan would add five pro-Republican districts ahead of the 2026 elections.

In August, more than 50 House Democrats left the state to block the GOP from reaching the quorum needed to approve the maps. In response, Paxton filed a lawsuit with the Texas Supreme Court seeking to have 13 absent lawmakers removed.

Former President Barack Obama earlier criticized the redistricting effort, calling it “a power grab that undermines our democracy.”

“Texas engaged in partisan redistricting solely to secure more Republican seats in Congress and thereby better represent our state and Texans,” Paxton said in a statement.

The Attorney General added in his X post that Texas will "continue to press forward in our case on the merits."

