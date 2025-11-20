Gavin Newsom Says Trump And Greg Abbot 'Played With Fire' And Got Burned As Federal Court Blocks Texas Redistricting Map

On Tuesday, a federal court's decision to block Texas Republicans from using a new congressional map ahead of the 2026 elections has intensified national debates over race, voting rights and mid-decade redistricting.

Federal Judges Cite Racial Gerrymandering In GOP Map

A panel of federal judges ruled that the GOP-favored map likely constituted a racial gerrymander, reported The Hill.

The decision was influenced in part by a July letter from Harmeet Dhillon, head of the Justice Department's civil rights division under President Donald Trump.

The letter urged changes to Texas's coalition districts, areas where multiple minority groups combine to form a majority.

"The Congressional Districts at issue are nothing more than vestiges of an unconstitutional racially based gerrymandering past, which must be abandoned, and must now be corrected by Texas," Dhillon wrote in the letter.

Justice Department Letter Shapes Texas Redistricting Controversy

Judges emphasized that the letter's focus on race, rather than partisan politics, was central to their decision.

"Nothing in the DOJ Letter is couched in terms of partisan politics," the court opinion stated.

Experts warn this ruling could influence legal battles over redistricting in other states, including California and North Carolina, where lawsuits also focus on racial composition.

California Republican strategist Matt Rexroad said, "All of these efforts come with uncertainty. There's legal uncertainty, there's political uncertainty."

See Also: Jeff Bezos Was Always Confident That The iPad Was No ‘Kindle Killer’ And He’s Still Turning The Page On Apple: ‘You Don’t Understand My Audience’

Leaders Respond To Texas Redistricting Ruling

On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi (R-Fla.) said she "strongly disagrees" with the court's decision blocking Texas's map.

She argued the map was drawn "the right way for the right reasons" and expressed confidence the Supreme Court will side with the state.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-Texas) escalated the criticism, calling the decision a partisan attack and arguing the map reflected legal political considerations, not racial gerrymandering.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) celebrated the Texas redistricting ruling on X, saying Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott "played with fire" and "democracy won," calling it a victory for fair elections.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) applauded the court for finding "substantial evidence" of racial gerrymandering and ordering Texas to use its prior map for the midterms.

In October, Paul Mitchell highlighted new academic research indicating that California's Proposition 50 map would enhance the voting power of Latinos and Asian Americans while closely aligning with existing district lines.

Photo Courtesy: photobyphotoboy on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.