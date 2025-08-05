Greg Abbott Deploys State Troopers As Dozens Of Texas Democrats Flee To Stall GOP-Favored Maps

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to "locate, arrest and return" Democratic state representatives who left Austin to break quorum and block a mid-cycle congressional map that could hand Republicans five more U.S. House seats in 2026.

What Happened: "Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans," Abbott said in a statement on Monday. "By fleeing the state, Texas House Democrats are holding hostage critical legislation to aid flood victims and advance property tax relief. There are consequences for dereliction of duty.”

“Speaker Dustin Burrows just issued a call of the Texas House and issued warrants to compel members to return to the chamber. To ensure compliance, I ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to locate, arrest, and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans. This order will remain in effect until all missing Democrat House members are accounted for and brought to the Texas Capitol," Abbott added.

More than 50 Democrats flew to Illinois, New York and Massachusetts on Sunday, denying the chamber the two-thirds quorum it needs, according to the Texas Tribune. They argue the proposed map surgically erases urban and Latino districts to manufacture five GOP pickups.

See Also: Trump Says India Selling Russian Oil For ‘Big Profits’ In Open Markets, Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariff

Burrows later signed civil arrest warrants after invoking a “call of the House." The warrants work only inside Texas but allow troopers to escort lawmakers to the floor if they cross state lines.

Abbott also asked the Texas Rangers to investigate whether absent members or donors violated bribery laws by covering $500-a-day fines.

Why It Matters: Rep. Jolanda Jones (D), speaking from Chicago, said Democrats "won't help Trump steal seats" and vowed to stay out until the map dies. Republicans counter that Democrats are stalling flood-relief and anti-trafficking bills, not redistricting. Voting-rights advocates respond that the map would lock in GOP dominance for the decade.

As highlighted in an Associated Press report, the standoff echoes quorum breaks in 2003 and 2021. It comes as Abbott, fresh off asking Congress for $11 billion to reimburse border-security costs, polishes his national profile ahead of 2026.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: