Trump Order Could Undercut Florida's Push To Regulate AI

The White House plans to issue an executive order as soon as Friday that would restrict states from enacting their own artificial intelligence rules.

In this week’s move, federal policymakers aim to assert national control over AI governance, pre-empting state-level regulation efforts.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has been among the most vocal advocates for state oversight, calling AI the biggest issue that’s facing society, Politico reports.

Conflict With Florida

DeSantis recently rejected the idea of Congress barring states from regulating AI as “not acceptable.”

However, the possible presidential order would limit Florida and other states before they even roll out policy proposals, the report adds.

Federal Vs. State Control

The tech industry and some Republicans favor a centralized approach, saying 50 different state laws would hinder innovation.

But DeSantis counters that stripping states of authority would “prevent states from protecting against online censorship of political speech, predatory applications that target children, violations of intellectual property rights and data center intrusions on power/water resources,” POLITICO quotes.

Florida House leaders have scheduled an AI week in December to explore policy impacts on education and health care.

House Speaker Daniel Perez warned that early legislative decisions can carry “serious long-term consequences.”

What’s Next

DeSantis has not publicly addressed the draft order directly but said that critics of the proposal raise “good questions.”

At a Florida Rural Economic Development Summit, he reiterated concerns that AI could replace workers and trigger widespread disruption.

