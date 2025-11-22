Trump Sets Thanksgiving Deadline As Ukraine Faces Tough Choice On Putin-Friendly Peace Deal— Zelenskyy Says 'One Of The Heaviest Moments'

The Donald Trump administration's push for a rapid peace agreement has left Ukraine confronting the starkest battlefield and diplomatic pressure of the war.

US Pushes Kyiv To Sign Rapid Deal Favoring Key Russian Demands

U.S. officials have presented Kyiv with a 28-point framework that accepts several of Moscow's core demands, reported The Guardian.

The proposal would require Ukraine to surrender additional territory, limit the size of its military, and forgo NATO membership — concessions Ukrainian and European officials describe as edging toward capitulation.

Washington has also reportedly warned Ukraine that intelligence sharing and weapons deliveries could be scaled back if Kyiv refuses to sign.

A senior U.S. military delegation met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday to push for what officials described as an "aggressive timeline" for an agreement.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Zelenskyy Warns Ukraine Faces Impossible Choice

In a somber address outside his office, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is experiencing "one of the heaviest moments" since Russia's full-scale invasion.

He said the country now faces an impossible choice: accept terms that could strip Ukraine of "freedom, dignity and justice," or risk losing a crucial partner determined to wind down the conflict.

He noted that accepting the plan would mean trusting "someone who has already attacked us twice," a reference to Russia, and vowed not to violate Ukraine's constitution or sacrifice its interests. "We did not betray Ukraine then [in 2022], and we will not do so now," he said.

Trump said Thursday — Thanksgiving — is an "acceptable" deadline for Ukraine to sign the framework, the report noted.

In October, Zelenskyy pressed the U.S. to widen its sanctions on Russian oil, urging that restrictions targeting two companies be expanded to cover the whole industry. His appeal came as peace negotiations with Moscow faltered — a slowdown President Trump has called "very disappointing."

