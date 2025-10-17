Congressman George Santos attends pro-Trump supporters rally at New York criminal court on April 4, 2023 during appearance by Former President Donald Trump Jr.
October 17, 2025 10:36 PM 2 min read

Trump Commutes Former Rep. George Santos' Seven-Year Prison Term: '... Has Been Horribly Mistreated'

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he commuted the prison sentence of former congressman George Santos (R-N.Y.), ordering his immediate release.

Trump Cites Horrible Mistreatment In Clemency Decision

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated."

"Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!"

Source: Truth Social

The president's decision ends Santos's seven-year sentence, imposed in April after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors said Santos carried out a years-long scheme to defraud donors, his political party, and even family members for personal gain.

See Also: Trump in Talks To Appear On CBS’ 60 Minutes Just Months After Securing Eye-Watering $16 Million Settlement: Report

Attorney Thanks Trump For ‘Compassion'

Santos's attorney said in a statement to NBC News that the former lawmaker was "appreciative" of Trump's compassion.

"He is overjoyed and thankful to Mr. Trump for the compassion he exhibited in releasing George and commuting his sentence," the lawyer said.

Greene, Allies Pushed For Clemency

According to White House officials, Trump made the decision this week after receiving "overwhelming" appeals from supporters, the NBC News report said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had also publicly urged a pardon. Greene argued that Santos' treatment was excessive.

Santos, who served less than one year in Congress before being expelled in 2023, had requested solitary confinement. He began serving his sentence in July at a federal prison in Fairton, New Jersey.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved