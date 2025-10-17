Trump Commutes Former Rep. George Santos' Seven-Year Prison Term: '... Has Been Horribly Mistreated'

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he commuted the prison sentence of former congressman George Santos (R-N.Y.), ordering his immediate release.

Trump Cites Horrible Mistreatment In Clemency Decision

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated."

"Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!"

Source: Truth Social

The president's decision ends Santos's seven-year sentence, imposed in April after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors said Santos carried out a years-long scheme to defraud donors, his political party, and even family members for personal gain.

See Also: Trump in Talks To Appear On CBS’ 60 Minutes Just Months After Securing Eye-Watering $16 Million Settlement: Report

Attorney Thanks Trump For ‘Compassion'

Santos's attorney said in a statement to NBC News that the former lawmaker was "appreciative" of Trump's compassion.

"He is overjoyed and thankful to Mr. Trump for the compassion he exhibited in releasing George and commuting his sentence," the lawyer said.

Greene, Allies Pushed For Clemency

According to White House officials, Trump made the decision this week after receiving "overwhelming" appeals from supporters, the NBC News report said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had also publicly urged a pardon. Greene argued that Santos' treatment was excessive.

Santos, who served less than one year in Congress before being expelled in 2023, had requested solitary confinement. He began serving his sentence in July at a federal prison in Fairton, New Jersey.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock