Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth Meets Nigeria's National Security Adviser Ribadu Over Christian Violence

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Thursday with Nigeria's National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to discuss the recent violence targeting Christians in Nigeria.

The development follows African Union Commission‘s rejection of U.S. accusations that the Nigerian government allows Christian killings. The AU warned that military action would violate Nigerian sovereignty.

DOD Working Aggressively Under Trump

“Under @POTUS leadership, DOW is working aggressively with Nigeria to end the persecution of Christians by jihadist terrorists,” Hegseth wrote on X on Friday.

The Pentagon Chief had earlier stated, “The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists.”

Meanwhile, Ribadu, on the directives of President Bola Tinubu, led a high-level delegation to the United States on the matter.

President Donald Trump stopped all U.S. assistance to Nigeria in early November and threatened “fast, vicious” military action, threatening to send troops in “guns-a-blazing” to eliminate Islamic terrorists.

Trump also redesignated Nigeria a country of particular concern over religious freedom.

China-Nigeria Strategic Partnership Strengthens

Chinese Ambassador Yu Dunhai had also previously met with Ribadu.

"We oppose any country's interference in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of religion and human rights. We oppose the wanton threat of sanction and use of force," Yu stated. "China is willing to continue supporting Nigeria in combating terrorism and maintaining domestic stability."

