Pete Hegseth Says War Department Preparing For 'Action' In Nigeria

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday replied "Yes sir" to President Donald Trump after Trump ordered the military to prepare for possible action in Nigeria to combat Islamist militants, accusing the government in Abuja of failing to protect Christians.

Hegseth Echoes Trump's Order For Possible Action In Nigeria

Responding to Trump's Truth Social directive, Hegseth posted on X on Sunday, stating, "The killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria — and anywhere — must end immediately. The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

Trump Threatens Aid Cut, Possible Military Action

Trump warned that if Nigeria "continues to allow the killing of Christians," the United States would "immediately stop all aid and assistance" and "may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists."

The post also instructed the Pentagon to "prepare for possible action." The comments followed Trump's earlier declaration that Christianity faces "an existential threat in Nigeria," and his move to place the country back on a U.S. religious-freedom watch list.

Abuja Signals Openness With Limits As Context Looms

Nigeria's presidency told Reuters it would welcome U.S. assistance against insurgents, provided American actions respect Nigeria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement came as analysts noted the country's 15-year Islamist insurgency remains largely concentrated in the northeast and has taken a heavy toll on Muslims as well as Christians, complicating simple narratives of a one-sided religious campaign.

While Trump’s blunt warning highlighted White House's hard line on the matter, outside assessments, including that from the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), which is an American think tank focused on US foreign policy, cautioned that claims of a singular "Christian genocide" overlook communal, political and resource-driven dimensions of violence across Nigeria's Middle Belt and north. Abuja, meanwhile, has rejected Trump's characterization, but also said it is open to cooperation.

