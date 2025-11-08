African Union Rejects Trump's Claims Of Targeted Killings In Nigeria, Warns Against Military Action

The African Union (AU) Commission issued a statement on Friday rejecting U.S. accusations that the Nigerian government is behind targeted killings of Christians.

The commission said the narrative oversimplifies the country's security challenges and pointed to Nigeria's constitutional protection of religious freedom.

Sovereignty Concerns Raised

According to the AU, the threatened U.S. military action would violate Nigeria’s sovereignty and jeopardize regional stability. Nigeria, a significant AU member state, has the sovereign right to oversee internal security matters in accordance with its constitution and international commitments, the commission underlined.

Earlier, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also rejected U.S. allegations, saying Nigeria upholds constitutional guarantees of religious freedom and opposes persecution, with citizens of all faiths protected.

Complex Security Landscape

Nigeria faces security challenges, including violent extremist groups, banditry, communal violence, and resource-based conflicts affecting citizens of all faiths, according to the AU statement.

The commission called for regional and international cooperation to help Nigeria strengthen its capacity to respond to insecurity, protect citizens, and uphold human rights.

Diplomatic Solution Urged

The AU also urged the United States to engage with Nigeria through diplomatic dialogue, intelligence sharing, and capacity-building partnerships, while respecting the country's sovereignty.

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar thanked the AU for its solidarity on X.

