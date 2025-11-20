Trump Vows To Do 'Something Very Powerful' To Help 'Stabilise' Sudan Conflict After Saudi Crown Prince's Appeal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to help end Sudan's grinding civil war after a personal appeal from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, condemning "tremendous atrocities" in a conflict he had previously paid little public attention to.

Saudi Appeal Spurs Trump's Late Sudan Engagement

Trump acknowledged that the war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces "was not on my charts" until the crown prince urged him to act, according to a report by the Associated Press.

He said he would now work to "stabilise" the conflict with regional powers, notably including the United Arab Emirates, which has denied allegations that it arms and funds the RSF.

"His majesty would like me to do something very powerful having to do with Sudan," Trump said at a business forum with the Saudi royal, held a day after bin Salman received a lavish welcome at the White House.

Trump Pledges Coordination With Key Regional Partners

Hours later, Trump escalated his language on Truth Social. "Tremendous atrocities are taking place in Sudan. It has become the most violent place on Earth," he wrote, adding that Arab leaders had asked him "to use the power and influence of the Presidency to bring an immediate halt to what is taking place in Sudan."

He said the United States would "work with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern partners to get these atrocities to end, while at the same time stabilizing Sudan."

Sudan Crisis Highlights Diplomatic Stakes And Ambition

The United Nations has repeatedly appealed for more global attention to the war, which it said last month has killed tens of thousands and displaced nearly 12 million people since fighting erupted in April 2023.

While Trump admits Sudan had been off his radar as he focused on the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, U.S. diplomacy has quietly intensified. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently pressed the UAE's foreign minister to support a ceasefire, as per AP. Trump's Africa envoy, Massad Boulos, meanwhile, has called Sudan "the world's biggest humanitarian crisis," according to a separate report by AFP last week.

Trump has boasted of solving multiple conflicts since returning to office in January while openly coveting a Nobel Peace Prize. His new push on Sudan also highlights his deepening partnership with bin Salman, days after the two unveiled major U.S.–Saudi deals on F-35 fighter jets, 300 American tanks, a Strategic Defense Agreement and a long-term civil nuclear framework.

