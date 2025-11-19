Saudi Arabia To Buy Nearly 300 US Tanks In Defense Deal, Boosts Investment Commitment To $1 Trillion

Saudi Arabia has committed to purchasing hundreds of U.S.-made tanks, underlining an expansive defense and economic partnership with the United States.

US–Saudi Tank Deal, Increased Investment Pledge

The White House revealed on Tuesday that the Trump administration has finalized a series of agreements with Riyadh, including the procurement of around 300 tanks.

This deal is part of a broader discussion on security and spending between the two nations. The arrangement will allow Saudi Arabia to bolster its defense capabilities while also securing hundreds of American jobs.

During discussions with President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged to increase the kingdom’s investments in the U.S. from $600 billion to $1 trillion.

Trump Finalizes F-35 Sale

President Trump also approved a significant defense sale package, which includes future deliveries of Lockheed Martin‘s (NYSE:LMT) F-35 aircraft, reinforcing the U.S. defense industry and ensuring that Saudi Arabia continues to purchase American products.

Trump also addressed questions over Israel’s reaction to Saudi Arabia obtaining F-35s, saying both Israel and Saudi Arabia are great U.S. allies. ” I think they are both at a level where they should get top of the line,” said the president.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials have indicated they wouldn't object to Saudi Arabia receiving F-35s, provided Riyadh normalizes relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords framework, reported Associated Press.

See Also: Elizabeth Warren Warns Trump Making A ‘Tremendous Mistake’ By Selling Federal Student Loans To Wall Street: ‘I’m Fighting Back’

Saudi Eyes US Ties In AI, Healthcare

On Wednesday, the U.S.-Saudi Arabia investment forum is scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., featuring Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, and top executives from companies such General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) , Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) , and others.

The forum will cover various topics, including artificial intelligence, energy, technology, aerospace, healthcare, and finance, reflecting the growing business ties between the two nations, as per Reuters.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk returned to the White House for the first time since his fallout with Trump, attending a dinner President Trump hosted for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The U.S. is deepening economic and defense ties with Saudi Arabia, with the tank deal and rising investments signaling a stronger partnership that could influence regional stability and global geopolitics.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.







