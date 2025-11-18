UN Approves Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Backs Creation Of 'Board Of Peace' Amid Hamas Pushback

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has endorsed a resolution supporting President Donald Trump’s peace proposal for Gaza, which includes the establishment of an international stabilization force and a transitional authority overseen by Trump.

Trump Hails ‘Historic’ Proposal

The resolution, drafted by the U.S., was approved by the Security Council on Monday. It endorses Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan, which was unveiled in September.

Under the proposal, a Trump-led "Board of Peace" would serve as a transitional authority to manage governance and reconstruction in Gaza. The resolution further calls for an International Stabilization Force to take charge of border control, security, and demilitarization. Their mandates would run until late 2027.

Thirteen of the fifteen member states supported the resolution, while Russia and China abstained. Trump hailed the outcome as a “historic” moment on his Truth Social and called it “one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations.”

See Also: Eric Trump Predicted Q4 Will Be ‘Unbelievable’ For Crypto: Here’s How It’s Going

Hamas Rejects Proposal

The proposal has faced pushback from Hamas, which contends that it does not meet the political or humanitarian rights of the Palestinian people, reported Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his opposition to a two-state solution ahead of the vote. Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon stressed that the proposal contains "an explicit statement about disarming Hamas," adding that his government will not stop "until Hamas no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel."

Major Developments In The Region

The approval of Trump’s peace plan comes amid other significant developments in the region. It was reported that Israel has been seeking a 20-year security agreement with the US, featuring “America First” provisions aimed at gaining the support of the Trump administration. However, Israel denied the report later.

Meanwhile, Turkey has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and other Israeli officials over allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza. These developments underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

