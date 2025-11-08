Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu, Other Israeli Officials Over Gaza Genocide

Turkey issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and 36 other officials, accusing them of genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Senior Officials Targeted

According to a statement from the Istanbul prosecutor's office reported by The Guardian, the warrants include Defense Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Army Chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir among 37 suspects. The prosecutor’s office did not publish the complete list.

Hospital Bombing Referenced

The report says the Turkish-Palestinian friendship hospital, which was constructed by Turkey in the Gaza Strip and bombed by Israel in March, is mentioned in the statement along with other crimes “perpetrated systematically” by Israel in Gaza.

Turkey joined South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice last year.

Israel Responds

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on X: “Israel firmly rejects, with contempt, the latest PR stunt by the tyrant [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan.”

In accordance with President Donald Trump‘s regional peace plan, a ceasefire has been in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10.

