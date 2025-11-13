Israel Seeks 20-Year Security Pact With US Featuring 'America First' Provisions: Report

Israel is reportedly seeking a 20-year security agreement with the U.S., with “America First” provisions, a move aimed at gaining the support of the Trump administration.

Israel Seeks Deal Extension Till 2048

The existing 10-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two nations, established under the Obama administration in 2016, is scheduled to expire in 2028. Israel is looking to finalize the new agreement within the next year, reported Axios on Thursday.

Talks for the new security memorandum of understanding were initially postponed because of the war in Gaza. However, negotiations have now resumed, with the first proposal suggesting an extension of the deal from 10 to 20 years — broadening its scope and carrying it through Israel's 100th anniversary of independence in 2048.

The second proposal suggests directing part of the funds toward joint U.S.-Israeli research and development in areas like defense technology, AI, and President Donald Trump‘s ambitious Golden Dome missile defense system instead of purely military aid.

Trump’s Israel Support Amid Backlash

The U.S. has signed three 10-year framework agreements for long-term security assistance to Israel — in 1998, 2008, and 2016. In 2024, amid the Gaza war, Congress and the Biden administration approved an additional multibillion-dollar emergency military aid package beyond the existing 10-year MOU.

This move comes in the wake of Trump’s declaration of ‘Peace in the Middle East’ following the signing of a landmark peace agreement in Gaza. The proposed 20-year security agreement could be seen as an attempt by Israel to solidify its position in the region and secure continued U.S. support.

Notably, on Wednesday, The Times of Israel reported that Israeli President Isaac Herzog also received a letter from Trump requesting the pardon of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing fraud, bribery, and breach of trust charges.

However, Trump’s foreign aid decisions have come under bipartisan scrutiny recently, including allies from his MAGA base. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized the administration for its $40 billion bailout for Argentina, arguing that it favored Wall Street investors over American families.

