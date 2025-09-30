Trump Unveils 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan, Backed By Israel, Declares Himself Peace Board Chairman: 'Netanyahu Played This Smart...'

President Donald Trump has obtained the support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a U.S.-sponsored peace proposal aimed at ending the prolonged conflict in Gaza.

Trump, Netanyahu Outline Gaza Peace Proposal

Trump and Netanyahu, in a joint press conference at the White House, announced the potential resolution to the nearly two-year-old war in Gaza. The proposal, however, hinges on the acceptance of the plan by the Islamist group Hamas, Reuters reported.

Trump emphasized that Israel would have complete U.S. support for any necessary action if Hamas rejects the proposal. The proposal lays out a 20-point framework that calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the establishment of a transitional government under international oversight.

The 20-point proposal includes creating an international "board of peace," which Trump would chair, to oversee governance and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip—framing it as a pathway to end the Israel-Hamas war and move toward peace.

Peace Plan Rests On Hamas' Acceptance

Netanyahu expressed his backing for the plan, stating that it meets Israel’s war aims, which include the return of all hostages to Israel, the dismantling of Hamas’ military capabilities, the end of its political rule, and ensuring that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel.

Although Israel supports the plan, its success hinges on Hamas' response. The group, which launched the 2023 war, is still holding 48 hostages, 20 of whom are alive, according to Israel. A Hamas official mentioned that they had not officially received the plan, but promised to review it “in good faith” upon receipt.

Trump's Moves Strain US-Colombia Ties Amid Gaza Talks

The peace proposal comes in the wake of escalating tensions in the region. Earlier this month, Trump revoked the U.S. visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro after he urged American troops to disobey orders during a Gaza protest in New York. This move further strained relations between the U.S. and Colombia.

Prior to the meeting with Netanyahu, Trump had planned to meet with Arab and Muslim leaders to discuss potential strategies for resolving the Gaza conflict. The meeting was scheduled to address the recent wave of Western countries recognizing the State of Palestine and Israeli threats of annexing parts of the occupied West Bank.

Arab, Muslim Leaders Back Plan With Key Conditions

Leaders across the Arab and Muslim world backed the plan on the condition that it paves the way to a Palestinian state, brings the Gaza Strip and West Bank under unified governance, and blocks any Israeli annexation of land, reported The Hill.

However, Veteran U.S. negotiator in the Middle East, Aaron David Miller, commented on X, “Netanyahu played this smart….Even if Hamas accepts, the amount of negotiating, arguing and politicking will take weeks, if not months with no clear outcome.”

Image via Shutterstock

