Hillary Clinton Slams Trump's 'Personal Law Firm' DOJ, Says Explosive New Report Reveals A Crisis 'Worse Than Watergate'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton escalated her criticism of President Donald Trump on Monday, pointing to a new report describing internal turmoil at the Justice Department that she says shows a level of political interference unparalleled in modern history.

New Report Details Claims Trump Pressured DOJ To Target Rivals

On Monday, Clinton posted on X, sharing a New York Times Magazine article detailing accounts from about 60 current and former attorneys who described a year of "chaos" inside the Trump Justice Department.

The report outlines allegations that Trump repeatedly pushed DOJ officials to pursue political opponents and protect close allies, often against internal legal recommendations.

"New information here on how Trump has turned the Department of Justice—which is supposed to work on your behalf—into his own personal law firm, punishing his enemies and rewarding his friends," Clinton wrote.

She added that "‘Worse than Watergate' doesn't begin to cover it," invoking one of the most notorious scandals in U.S. political history.

Watergate was a 1970s political scandal in which President Richard Nixon's administration tried to cover up a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters, leading to investigations that exposed widespread abuses of power.

The scandal ultimately forced Nixon to resign.

Critics Say Trump Turned DOJ Into A Political Weapon

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade highlighted the New York Times Magazine report on X, citing claims that Trump turned the Justice Department into his "personal law firm" and warning that the public should be outraged.

Last month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accused Trump of using the DOJ to punish political opponents, pointing to the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James as an example of political retaliation.

James dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

In September, U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert resigned after refusing pressure to charge James despite investigators finding no evidence of fraud.

His departure came as Trump signaled he wanted him removed for not advancing the case.

