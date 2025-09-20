US Attorney Erik Siebert Resigns After Refusing Trump Pressure To Pursue Criminal Case Against NY AG Letitia James: Report

On Friday, U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert resigned after reportedly refusing pressure from the Donald Trump administration to pursue a criminal case against New York Attorney General Letitia James despite investigators finding no evidence of fraud.

Siebert Steps Down Under Pressure

Siebert, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, announced his resignation in an internal email obtained by ABC News.

"For the last eight months, I have had the pleasure of leading the finest and most exceptional of DOJ employees," he wrote, thanking staff for their commitment to justice.

Sources told the publication that President Trump intended to fire Siebert after investigators failed to uncover incriminating evidence in a mortgage fraud probe targeting James. Instead, Siebert chose to step down.

Trump Pushes For Charges Against James

Investigators launched the probe in April after a referral alleging James falsified records tied to a 2023 Virginia home purchase. After interviewing 15 witnesses over five months, prosecutors found no clear evidence of wrongdoing, the report said.

Despite the findings, Trump insisted Friday that James looks very "guilty of something" and said he wanted Siebert "out" because Virginia's Democratic senators supported his nomination.

"When I learned that they voted for him, I said, I don't really want him," Trump told reporters.

Critics Call It An Attack On Rule Of Law

James's attorney, Abbe Lowell, blasted the move as political retribution. "Firing people until he finds someone who will bend the law to carry out his revenge has been the President's pattern — and it's illegal," Lowell said.

The controversy comes as Trump faces mounting criticism for what opponents describe as a campaign of retaliation against political adversaries, with ongoing probes into Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

Cook is pushing back against Trump's attempt to oust her, after records revealed that one of her properties had been listed as a vacation home—undermining claims of mortgage misrepresentation.

James, A Frequent Trump Target

James has clashed with Trump repeatedly, including leading the civil fraud case in New York that concluded he and his family overstated property values to secure favorable loans.

Though a half-billion-dollar penalty was later overturned on appeal, the court upheld findings of fraud.

Siebert's departure leaves the powerful Eastern District of Virginia without a confirmed leader, as both he and his deputy plan to return to line prosecutor roles.

