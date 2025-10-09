Will Trump Win The Nobel Peace Prize? Crypto Bettors Don't Think So, Favor Venezuela's María Corina Machado Instead

President Donald Trump's allies may be pushing for his Nobel Peace Prize victory, but cryptocurrency bettors favor Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado as the likely winner.

Machado Becomes Punters’ Favorite

The odds of Machado receiving the prestigious honor soared to 70% on Polymarket, a 66 percentage point jump from the day before. On the other hand, the odds for Trump fell to 3%. The winning probability for Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms, known for providing humanitarian aid during the African nation’s ongoing conflict, dipped to 15%.

More than $16 million has already been wagered on the outcome. The market will resolve to "Yes" after an official announcement from the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is due around early Friday morning.

Similarly, punters on Kalshi, a federally regulated prediction site, projected a 67% chance of Machado winning the prize, while Trump's odds dropped to 4%.

Polymarket, based on Polygon (CRYPTO: POL), allows users to bet on the outcomes using the USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin. The platform is not available to U.S. residents as of this writing, but is expected to start operations in the near future.

‘The Peace President’

The bets come amid a steady buildup by Trump supporters in labeling him “The Peace President” and promoting him for the annual award that celebrates individuals and organizations who have made substantial contributions to peace, human rights and international cooperation.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize shortly after the president announced a historic peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Trump also got support from foreign allies. The official X account of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated, “Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize–he deserves it!”

Earlier in June, the Government of Pakistan formally recommended Trump for the award.

On the other hand, Machado is regarded as a leading figure of the Venezuelan opposition and a vocal critic of the Nicolás Maduro regime.

