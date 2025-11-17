Marjorie Taylor Greene Can Find Space In 'Big Tent' Democratic Party, Says Jamie Raskin Amid: 'We Got Room...'

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday suggested that the party could welcome Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) if she chooses to leave the Republican Party, signaling a broad "big tent" approach.

Raskin Calls Democrats A ‘Big Tent’ For Patriots And Constitutional Defenders

On Monday, speaking at the 2025 "Blue Bash Brunch" fundraiser in Miami, Raskin urged Democrats to embrace a wide range of political viewpoints.

"We are a big tent. We must be a huge, vast tent," he said.

"I say, this is a party that's got room for Marjorie Taylor Greene, if she wants to come over. We got room for anybody who wants to stand up for the Constitution and for the Bill of Rights today," he added.

Greene's Increasing GOP Criticism Sparks Trump Feud

Greene, a staunch MAGA supporter, has increasingly criticized Republican leadership while maintaining loyalty to President Donald Trump, reported The Hill.

Her positions have recently aligned with Democrats on issues like calling for the release of the full Jeffrey Epstein files and urging action on expiring health care subsidies.

The tension between Greene and Trump escalated this weekend when the president withdrew his endorsement, calling her a “wacky”, a charge Greene has denied.

Greene, Khanna Raise Alarms Over Epstein Files And GOP Health Care Rift

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) warned on X that Senate efforts to amend the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which he authored and Rep.Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) advanced, would undermine survivors.

He argues that changing a bill the president has already agreed to sign is "betraying the survivors."

Greene posted that Congress will vote Tuesday to release the Epstein files, saying the issue should never have been contested and declaring her strong support for victims of trafficking and sexual abuse.

Last week, Greene also said private security firms had warned her about rising threats after President Trump attacked her over her stance on the Epstein records and her criticism of the GOP's handling of expiring ACA subsidies.

Trump mocked her while Greene said she was standing with the victims.

Last month, she accused Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) of hiding details of the GOP's health care plan and blasted him for offering no concrete proposals.

Johnson said Republicans were still developing a framework, as Greene urged Senate leaders to consider aggressive procedural moves to reopen the government.

